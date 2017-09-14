"We will go after them for price gouging," AG Pam Bondi tells 10Investigates' Noah Pranksy

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi. ( Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

10Investigates is working to get the answers Floridians need to avoid being scammed following Hurricane Irma.

So far, there's been 11,000 price gouging complaints.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said one of her focuses right now is price gouging hotels. Bondi said there is a $1,000 penalty per complaint up to $25,000 per day.

Bondi said to be especially aware of out-of-state contractors around your neighborhood - never give money up front or sign over insurance benefits without verifying the contractor.

Also, be aware of fake charities or charity scams, and do some research on organizations before making a donation.

