When will garbage & recycling pick-up start again?

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Below is a list of when trash collection is expected to resume:

Tampa

Collection will resume Tuesday and run one day behind for the rest of the week.

Solid waste SWEEP service is suspended until further notice.

McKay Bay Disposal Facility will reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Clearwater

Trash and recycling collection will resume Tuesday. Those with Monday pick-up will be picked up on Tuesday, those with Tuesday pick-up will be picked up on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be normal service.

Largo

Residential garbage collection will resume on Thursday for regular Thursday and Friday routes.

Recycling collection will resume on Tuesday for regular Thursday and Friday routes.

Commercial collection will resume on Tuesday.

Bulk collection will resume on Thursday for regular Thursday and Friday routes.

