When will garbage & recycling pick-up start again?

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Below is a list of when trash collection is expected to resume:
Tampa
- Collection will resume Tuesday and run one day behind for the rest of the week.
- Solid waste SWEEP service is suspended until further notice.
- McKay Bay Disposal Facility will reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Clearwater
- Trash and recycling collection will resume Tuesday. Those with Monday pick-up will be picked up on Tuesday, those with Tuesday pick-up will be picked up on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be normal service.
Largo
- Residential garbage collection will resume on Thursday for regular Thursday and Friday routes.
- Recycling collection will resume on Tuesday for regular Thursday and Friday routes.
- Commercial collection will resume on Tuesday.
- Bulk collection will resume on Thursday for regular Thursday and Friday routes.
