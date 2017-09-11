WTSP
When will garbage & recycling pick-up start again?

Stan Chambers, WTSP 12:43 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Below is a list of when trash collection is expected to resume:

Tampa

  • Collection will resume Tuesday and run one day behind for the rest of the week.
  • Solid waste SWEEP service is suspended until further notice.
  • McKay Bay Disposal Facility will reopen Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Clearwater

  • Trash and recycling collection will resume Tuesday. Those with Monday pick-up will be picked up on Tuesday, those with Tuesday pick-up will be picked up on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be normal service.

Largo

  • Residential garbage collection will resume on Thursday for regular Thursday and Friday routes.
  • Recycling collection will resume on Tuesday for regular Thursday and Friday routes.
  • Commercial collection will resume on Tuesday.
  • Bulk collection will resume on Thursday for regular Thursday and Friday routes.

