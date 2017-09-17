Withlacoochee River reaches major flood stage not seen since 2004

Photo taken on Reynolds Street in Hernando County. (Photo: Hernando Co. Sheriff's Office)

TRILBY, Fla. -- It's been more than a decade since the Withlacoochee River last reached a flood stage of more than 16 feet.

This year has all the markings of the 2004 hurricane season: the Withlacoochee River at Trilby reached major flood stage at 16.84 feet Sunday, Sept. 17. It last reached this level on Sept. 29, 2004.

More than 4,000 people have been asked to leave their homes under a voluntary evacuation, according to a news release from the Hernando County Office of Public Information.

The Withlacoochee River is expected to rise even more into midweek. Image as of 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. (Photo: National Weather Service)

It's possible at least 1,900 properties along the river could flood as the river rises even more. Forecasters expect the river to 17.5 feet during the day Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Residents in need of a shelter can go to the Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd, in Brooksville.

