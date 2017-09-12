Your power is out. Here's what you need to know

Those of us without power after the storm have one big question: When will we get our power back?

Crews are working diligently to restore service as quickly as possible, so we need to be patient.

OUTAGE NUMBERS

TECO (TECO outage map)

288,857 without power as of 5 a.m.

DUKE ENERGY (Duke Energy outage map)

Outage numbers

Citrus: 28,654 (estimated restoration was 5:30 a.m.)

Hernando: 8,605 (assessing damage)

Highlands: 51,625 (assessing damage)

Pasco: 85,086 (estimated restoration was 4 a.m.)

Pinellas: 416,541 (estimated restoration was 5:30 a.m.)

Polk: 61,420 (estimated restoration was 5 a.m.)

Sumter: 5,600 (assessing damage)

Total: 657,531

FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT (FPL outage map)

Some 210,910 FPL customers had power outages as of Tuesday morning.

The utility serves some 35 counties across Florida. Most customers in the eastern half of the state should have power back by later this week while those on the west, including the Bay region, should have power restored by Friday, Sept. 22.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV