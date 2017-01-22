Large tree crashes into home

CITRUS COUNTY -- Fortunately, no one was injured but it was a close call for one homeowner who lives in Holder.
A 65-year-old man was inside his home when heavy winds caused a huge tree to fall on his house on Hart-Horn Lane.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office tweeted the damage to their Twitter page:
Heavy winds caused huge tree to fall on house at E Hartshorn Ln in Holder. A 65 year old man was inside but refused medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/xu1KRfOiTd— Sheriff Citrus (@SheriffCitrus) January 22, 2017
Thankfully he was not hurt.
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs