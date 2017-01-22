WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Large tree crashes into home

10News Staff , WTSP 4:53 AM. EST January 23, 2017

CITRUS COUNTY -- Fortunately, no one was injured but it was a close call for one homeowner who lives in Holder.

A 65-year-old man was inside his home when heavy winds caused a huge tree to fall on his house on Hart-Horn Lane.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office tweeted the damage to their Twitter page:

Thankfully he was not hurt. 

 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories