Severe weather leaves mark on Tampa Bay

STAY HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES ABOUT SEVERE WEATHER HITTING TAMPA BAY.

All watches and warnings have expired for Polk County, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hardee County and Manatee County.

5am: Another weaker line of storms moving through Tampa Bay; Should clear out soon,

10 p.m.: Tornado Watch issued for Sarasota, Manatee and Polk Counties until 6am

9:30 p.m.: The Sunshine Skyway Bridge has reopened to traffic. High winds reaching 45 mph shut down the bridge for several hours Sunday.

9:23 p.m.: 10News Meteorologists Ric Kearbey and Kate Wentzel keep us up to date on the last of the line of storms.

9:18 p.m.: Strong winds damaged a Zephyhills man's home.

Jim Karins watched from outside as strong winds tore off the secondary roof of his Zephyrhills home. No one was injured. #WTSP pic.twitter.com/lWHOhikL2T — Garin Flowers (@GarinFlowers) January 23, 2017

9:00 p.m.: Pasco County reports street flooding at San Jan Avenue and Old Dixie Highway in Hudson.

Street flooding near Old Dixie Highway Hudson 815 pm 1/22/17 (photos by Pasco Fire Rescue) pic.twitter.com/x5W6YADF0b — Pasco County PIO (@dtobinpascoPIO) January 23, 2017

Street flooding 8 pm 1/22/17 San Juan Avenue Hudson. (Pasco Fire Rescue) pic.twitter.com/0X2KMYXGQu — Pasco County PIO (@dtobinpascoPIO) January 23, 2017

8:58 p.m.: Meteorologists Bobby Deskins and Ric Kearbey with continuing coverage of storms heading through central Florida. The squall line is pushing toward Sarasota County.

8:56 p.m. PHOTOS: Strong storms cause damage in Pasco County.





8:54 p.m.: Tornado watches are canceled for Pasco and Pinellas County.

8:53 p.m.: 10News producer Carolyn Dolcimascolo sent us this video of lightning over Tampa Bay.

8:47 p.m.: 10News reporter Jenn Titus reports wost flooding on St. Pete Beach is on Maritana Drive.

Just spoke to emergency crew on st Pete beach-- this road is the worst of it on Maritana Dr. deep water #wtsp pic.twitter.com/kAo4XgYJJ3 — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) January 23, 2017

8:41 p.m.: Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis reported encroaching water at Weeki Wachee Marina. He asks for residents in flood prone areas to move cars to higher ground.

8:31 p.m.: 10News reporter Jennifer Titus reports flooding on St. Pete Beach.

flooding on St. Pete beach. Water halfway up people's driveways #wtsp pic.twitter.com/JgmUH5UjEL — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) January 23, 2017

8:27 p.m.: 10News reporter Jonathan Petramala reports on a windswept brush fire that nearly made it to homes in Clearwater.





8:22 p.m.: Tornado Watch for multiple counties until 10 p.m.

10 Weather Alert - A Tornado Watch has been issued. More at https://t.co/bsnRrqYTWA, and on our APP. pic.twitter.com/N6MGYwi5Ox — Kate Wentzel (@KateWentzelWTSP) January 23, 2017

8:17 p.m.: TECO reports 6,334 people without power. 2,096 customers without power in south Tampa. 1,047 without power in west Tampa.

Duke Energy reports 3,360 without power in Citrus County. 1,811 without power in Hernando County. 316 without power in Pasco. 964 without power in Pinellas.

OUTAGE MAP: TECO, Duke Energy

8:14 p.m.: Meteorologist Ashley Batey reports power outage in south Tampa.

And there goes the power in South Tampa. — Ashley Batey (@AshleyBatey) January 23, 2017

8:08 p.m: Severe Thunderstorm alerts for Manatee, Pasco and Hillsborough County until 8:45 p,m.

Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for Pasco County. More on https://t.co/wvMrTWI6FS and on our APP. pic.twitter.com/hqKKORxVI6 — Bobby Deskins ⚡️ (@BobbyDWeather) January 23, 2017

Weather Alert - Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for Hillsborough Co. More on https://t.co/iRelrkK63M & APP. pic.twitter.com/rrA7n4g4Ln — Ashley Batey (@AshleyBatey) January 23, 2017

Weather Alert - Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for Manatee Co. More on https://t.co/bsnRrqYTWA & on our APP. pic.twitter.com/kZDPat2eSZ — Kate Wentzel (@KateWentzelWTSP) January 23, 2017

Track the storm with the 10News App:

iPhones --> http://apple.co/26SKuII

Android --> http://bit.ly/1SYfvnh

8:03 p.m.: Meteorologist Bobby Deskins is on Facebook Live with the remainder of storms rolling through the area.

7:56 p.m.: Road closures reported in Hernando County

Pine Island Drive

Bayou Drive

7:47 p.m.: Tornadic action approaching Longboat Key and Anna Maria Island. Manatee Public Safety advises residents to take shelter now.

Tornado Warning until 8 PM. Take shelter now. — ManateePublicSafety (@MCGPublicSafety) January 23, 2017

7:38 p.m.: Tornado warning for Sarasota and Manatee County until 8 p.m. Watch our meteorologists live on Facebook:

7:30 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm alert for the City of Tampa.

.@NWSTampaBay has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for @CityofTampa. 60mph wind gusts and damage to structures possible. Take cover. pic.twitter.com/02jFux7Nsc — Alert Tampa (@AlertTampa) January 23, 2017

7:24 p.m.: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Pinellas until 7:45 p.m. and Polk County until 8:00 p.m.

Weather Alert - Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for Polk Co. More on https://t.co/bsnRrqYTWA and on our APP. pic.twitter.com/4dEQ7zzblM — Kate Wentzel (@KateWentzelWTSP) January 23, 2017

Weather Alert - Severe T-Storm Warning has been issued for Polk Co. More on https://t.co/bsnRrqYTWA and on our APP. pic.twitter.com/4dEQ7zzblM — Kate Wentzel (@KateWentzelWTSP) January 23, 2017

7:18 p.m. POWER OUTAGES:

DUKE ENERGY: 1,821 without power in Citrus County

2,364 without power in Hernando County

208 without power in Pasco County

675 without power in Pinellas County

TECO ENERGY

1,528 without power in Hillsborough, Polk and Pasco County

7:07 p.m.: Damage reported in Pasco County due to high winds:

-- 29708 Forest Glen Drive, Zephyrhills. The roof removed from the porch, reported at 12:59 p.m. 1/22/17.

-- 4223 Craftsbury Drive, New Port Richey. Large tree fell into the road, reported at 3.16 p.m. on

1/22/17.

-- 35132 Colony Hills Drive, Zephyrhills. Piece of roof came off (reported at 4:15 p.m. on 1/22/17).

-- 6119 Ridgewood Drive, Zephyrhills. Roof came off mobile home, (reported at 4:50 p.m. on 1/22/17.

6:50 p.m. The brush fire evacuation has been canceled for Citrus County in the area of Ash White Terrace in Crystal River north of Seven Rivers Hospital. Residents within in a five mile radius were asked to evacuate the area. CCFR says that the fire is contained on their Facebook.

6:43 p.m.: No injuries reported when tree goes through kitchen of one home in Citrus County:

Check out this tree that came crashing through the kitchen of one home in Citrus County. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Zdf9pseykl — Kate Wentzel (@KateWentzelWTSP) January 22, 2017

6:37 p.m: Tornado watch for multiple counties: Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus, Highlands, Manatee, Sarasota, Polk.

10 Weather Alert - A Tornado Watch has been issued. More at https://t.co/bsnRrqYTWA, and on our APP. pic.twitter.com/zuAqtRsvJh — Kate Wentzel (@KateWentzelWTSP) January 22, 2017

6:35 p.m.: WATCH 10News on FB for live updates from Meterologists Bobby Deskins, Kate Wentzel and Ric Kerbey here:

(© 2017 WTSP)