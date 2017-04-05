LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch in effect for Pasco, Hernando and Citrus

Tornado watch in effect until 8 a.m. for Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A tornado watch is in effect for Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Track the storms with the 10News App:

iPhones --> http://apple.co/26SKuII

Android --> http://bit.ly/1SYfvnh

If you can safely take pictures of the weather, share them at 10News@wtsp.com

2:45 a.m.: Bobby Deskins shares his latest weather update





12:45 a.m.: 10News Meteorologist Bobby Deskins was on Facebook Live at 12:30 a.m. with the first update as the tornado watch was announced.

Tweets by BobbyDWeather

© 2017 WTSP-TV