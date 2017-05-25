NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season in 2017

Jacksonville beach was slammed by Hurricane Matthew. (Photo: CBS 47)

RALEIGH, N.C. – NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said there is a 45 percent chance of an above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic.





NOAA said there is a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.

“As a Florida resident, I am particularly proud of the important work NOAA does in weather forecasting and hurricane prediction,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “These forecasts are important for both public safety and business planning, and are a crucial function of the federal government.”

There is a 70 percent chance of 11 to 17 named storms.

Just five to nine of those could be hurricanes.

NOAA said there are 12 named storms on average each season.

NOAA’s prediction includes April’s Tropical Storm Arlene. That storm was a rare one that formed before hurricane started.

