Here's five must-haves during hurricane season

Jacksonville beach was slammed by Hurricane Matthew. (Photo: CBS 47)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The time to prepare is now.

That's the message emergency officials are stressing with hurricane season already upon us. That was a big part of Saturday’s annual Hurricane Expo in Tampa at Westshore Plaza.

There were dozens of organizations set up at the expo to talk about things you should know when preparing.

"It's not too late, take the time now to think about preparing, have a plan in place and still be ready for the season,” said Preston Cook, director of the Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management.

He also talked about what he believes are the five most important things to have for a hurricane:

1. Food

2. Water

3. Prescriptions

4. Toys for kids

5. Anything you would need for your pets, to make sure they are calm and comfortable.

© 2017 WTSP-TV