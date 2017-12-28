Snow in Tampa? It's possible, say meteorologists

The last time we saw snow in Tampa was in 1977. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

Snow? Here in the Bay area?

Maybe, says our meteorologist Bobby Deskins.

He says on Tuesday into Wednesday, the line of freezing temperatures will head south. South Carolina and Georgia could see snow.

Then on Wednesday into Thursday, the line drops into central Florida. And moisture will be coming in off the Gulf north of Interstate 4.

"Could we get a snowflake out of it Thursday morning? It is possible," Deskins said.

He cautions it's still a week out and conditions could change.

The last time it snowed in Tampa was Jan. 19, 1977.

