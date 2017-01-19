Snow in Tampa? Yep, 40 years ago

Snowball fight! Yep, on Jan. 19, 1977, people in the Tampa Bay area got to see a few inches of snow. Photo from Southwest Florida Water Management District Facebook page

As the Bay area lounges in 70-degree weather on Thursday, some residents are recalling a very different weather anniversary: The day it snowed.

That's right. Temperatures dropped into the 30s on the west coast, and single numbers for the Panhandle, as Bay area residents looked out and saw two inches of snow on Jan. 19, 1977.

And the reviews of the snow depended on one's outlook. The children loved it, but not the farmers.

And drivers? Don't even ask. Thousands of accidents were reported and Gov. Reubin Askew declared a state of emergency.

The white stuff was short-lived as temperatures rose and it was gone by late morning.

Read more about it in the Tampa Bay Times.

