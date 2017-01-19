WTSP
Close

Snow in Tampa? Yep, 40 years ago

The Bay area got a taste of snow 40 years ago on Jan. 19, 1977.

10News Staff , WTSP 12:31 PM. EST January 19, 2017

As the Bay area lounges in 70-degree weather on Thursday, some residents are recalling a very different weather anniversary: The day it snowed.

That's right. Temperatures dropped into the 30s on the west coast, and single numbers for the Panhandle, as Bay area residents looked out and saw two inches of snow on Jan. 19, 1977.

And the reviews of the snow depended on one's outlook. The children loved it, but not the farmers.

And drivers? Don't even ask. Thousands of accidents were reported and Gov. Reubin Askew declared a state of emergency.

The white stuff was short-lived as temperatures rose and it was gone by late morning.

Read more about it in the Tampa Bay Times.

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

How can we predict the hottest year on record when weather forecasts are so uncertain?

WTSP

The conversation between a weatherman and his daughter that reached millions

WTSP

10-15 feet of snow to bury California; wintry weather also targets South

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories