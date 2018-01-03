Staying cold: Sub-freezing wind chill values forecast for Tampa Bay

Sub-freezing wind chill values are forecast late Wednesday, Jan. 3, into Thursday morning. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- There's almost no place in Florida to escape winter's grip.

A wind chill advisory will go into effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, through 10 a.m. Thursday for the entire Tampa Bay region. We'll warm into the 50s this afternoon but fall to the mid-30s overnight -- a brisk wind will make it feel even colder.

Wind chill values, or what the air will feel like with the wind, are forecast between 20-35 degrees.

Farther inland and away from the Gulf Coast, a freeze watch is in place. The actual air temperature will drop to near or below freezing, which poses a danger to animals, sensitive vegetation and anyone outside without the proper layers to stay warm.

A freeze watch is in effect for inland Florida as temperatures are forecast to fall late Wednesday, Jan. 3, into Thursday morning. (Photo: 10Weather)

Several cold weather shelters are open across the Bay Area for people needing warmth this week. Similar lows in the 30s, and likely colder wind chill values, are possible again for the next few days.

It's chilly this morning, but by tomorrow morning we will be between 5-7° colder. Because of this a Freeze Watch has been issued for many locations north and east of #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/DGEXkatlZH — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) January 3, 2018

It appears only Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Key West will escape low temperatures in the 30s this week but still, the 40s still are chilly!

Of course, if you head north, it'll be colder: parts of north Florida are under winter storm warnings for some ice and snow accumulations.

