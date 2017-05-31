Tampa Bay area forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FHP's new squad cars
-
Clearwater Police looking for 'bikini' thieves
-
Dashcam footage of Tiger Woods' arrest released
-
Police: Infant Dies After Being 'Tortured' By Daycare Worker
-
T-TAPP Tuesday
-
Dog flu reported for first time in Florida
-
Social media reaction to Kathy Griffin with 'decapitated' Trump head
-
Big gator takes a walk
-
Tiger Woods arrested
-
Dealership shooting: Suspect was facing string of charges
More Stories
-
Tampa news conference to detail 2018 NHL All-Star weekendJun. 1, 2017, 4:20 a.m.
-
Man dies at closed gas station, St. Petersburg…Jun. 1, 2017, 3:36 a.m.
-
Atlantic hurricane season starts ThursdayMay 31, 2017, 4:42 a.m.