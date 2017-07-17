Tampa Bay area forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Animal rights activist group tells their side of the story after throwing fish back in the water
-
Caught on camera: trooper driving the wrong way
-
Person who passes gas on American Airlines causes evacuation
-
More questions surrounding the homicide of 13-year-old Riverview girl
-
Dispatch: Boyfriend 1,000 miles away alerts police to Va. murder-suicide
-
Man arrested for shooting, killing store clerk during robbery
-
Do you recognize these two?
-
1-year-old boy found inside hot car in Florida dies
-
Weeki Wachee mermaid celebrates 60 years
-
Who is liable for sinkhole damage and damage from disasters?
More Stories
-
Senate to take up bill to repeal Obamacare without…Jul 18, 2017, 4:17 a.m.
-
A family's tragedy, a new honor, legacy following…Jul 17, 2017, 7:20 p.m.
-
New St. Petersburg Pier construction underwayJul 18, 2017, 4:51 a.m.