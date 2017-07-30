TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Siesta Key' series off to rough start
-
Report: Tampa Bay not ready for hurricane
-
Child hurt at Tampa home
-
Man in hospital after doing a backflip off bridge
-
Mystery surrounding Tarpon doctor's murder
-
See-through canoes offer paddlers a unique view of the world below
-
Rescuers prep their tools, training for laminated glass on car windows
-
Searching for monsters in Longmont
-
Tampa Bay Area Forecast
-
Woman attacked by pet snake
More Stories
-
Heavy rain and flooding possibleJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
-
Free sandbags available amid heavy rain threatJul 30, 2017, 10:32 a.m.
-
Police: 4-year-old dies in Tampa accidental shootingJul 30, 2017, 7:18 p.m.