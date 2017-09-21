Tampa Bay area forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cruises affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria
-
Loved ones await word from Puerto Rico
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
Road rage arrests
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Hundreds of U.S. students and Dominica residents left without power after Hurricane Maria
-
Puerto Ricans can check on loved ones
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
10Investigates: Are you eligible for a mortgage deferral during a natural disaster?
More Stories
-
Amber Alert canceled: 4 Manatee County children found safeSep 20, 2017, 8:46 p.m.
-
Sunshine then scattered afternoon stormsJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
-
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at E. Tampa warehouseSep 21, 2017, 7:21 p.m.