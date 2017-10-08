Tampa Bay area forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Three dead in murder-suicide
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Small chance of tropical development in the tropics
-
Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout
-
iOS 11 frustration and fixes
-
Marine saved woman he just met
-
What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use?
-
Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks
-
Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md.
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
More Stories
-
30,000+ families apply for food assistance after…Oct. 8, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
Raging California wine county wildfires force evacuationsOct. 9, 2017, 6:02 a.m.
-
Columbus, your ship may have sailed: Indigenous…Oct. 9, 2017, 3:46 a.m.