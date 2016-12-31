Tampa Bay Times Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
GoFundMe started for Betty White's safety
-
Egg-citing birth has thousands of views
-
First eaglet makes an appearance
-
Eagle Watch Video
-
Wrong-way crash kills driver on Sunshine Skyway
-
Dog seriously hurts Tampa owners
-
Social media fuels eagle cam craze
-
Worst restaurant inspections of 2016
-
Wrong-way crash victim's family speaks out
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE: First eaglet has hatched in time for the…Dec 23, 2016, 12:35 p.m.
-
Dozens killed in nightclub attack, Istanbul governor saysDec 31, 2016, 6:44 p.m.
-
Rematch! Clemson, Alabama to play for titleDec 31, 2016, 10:42 p.m.