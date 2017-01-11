Tampa Bay Times Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Man attacks restaurant owners with meat cleaver
-
3 arrested for helping accused cop killer
-
Sheriff Judd on arrest of school official
-
Egg-citing birth has thousands of views
-
Several injured in city bus crash in Polk
-
Skyway Bridge northbound closed
-
Woman accused of helping wanted suspect arrested
-
Restaurant owners survive meat cleaver attack
-
Medical marijuana stops seizure in seconds
More Stories
-
Winter Haven restaurant cleaver attack caught on cameraJan 11, 2017, 11:37 p.m.
-
Postal worker guilty of stealing Social Security checksJan 12, 2017, 5:14 a.m.
-
Three arrests made in connection with fatal officer…Jan 11, 2017, 11:32 a.m.