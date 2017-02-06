Tampa Bay Times Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head
-
Spirit Airlines asks woman to 'cover up'
-
Manatee does turns under water
-
Polk County Friday Felons
-
7 arrested for lewd acts in Ruskin park
-
Pizza Hut president gives away Super Bowl tickets
-
Teens in jeopardy: Dangerous trends
-
Portland Crashes
-
Business that ban guns could be held liable
More Stories
-
FACT CHECK: Trump says terrorism acts ignored. Evidence?Feb. 7, 2017, 5:38 a.m.
-
U.S. appeals court to hear arguments on travel ban…Feb. 7, 2017, 5:30 a.m.
-
Mystery surrounds death of disgraced doctorFeb. 6, 2017, 11:46 p.m.