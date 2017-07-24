Tampa Bay Times forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
18-year-old arrested for DUI, manslaughter in Los Banos car crash
-
Animal rights activist group tells their side of the story after throwing fish back in the water
-
Lovily Johnson baby death
-
Areas to avoid around the eclipse
-
Egg-tossing pranksters pick wrong target
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Neighbors: Man charged in Texas trucking tragedy hasn't been in Clearwater for years
-
Community is heartbroken after 'Snooty's' death
-
'Heroic' man fights off Starbucks robber in Transformers mask
-
People want answers after 'Snooty' the manatee dies from tragic accident
More Stories
-
McCain making dramatic Senate return for crucial health voteJul 24, 2017, 9:31 p.m.
-
Man taking bath in Port Charlotte pond bitten by gatorJul 25, 2017, 5:08 a.m.
-
Mostly sunny with only a few stormsJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.