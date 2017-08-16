Tampa Bay Times forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dogs hailed as heroes
-
That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900
-
Eclipse Eye Protection Pt. 2
-
Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017
-
TTAPP august 15
-
Woman confronts man with Nazi flag hanging outside of his house
-
Housing market tightening up
-
Parent finds virtual sex acts in app for kids
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Stolen truck might be linked to inmate
More Stories
-
Westbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway closedAug 17, 2017, 6:27 a.m.
-
Candlelight vigil marches peacefully through U.Va. campusAug 17, 2017, 3:57 a.m.
-
Research shows the gender wage gap could include…Aug 16, 2017, 4:51 p.m.