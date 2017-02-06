Tampa Bay Times Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Business that ban guns could be held liable
-
Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Lady Gaga Performance Wows
-
LaFountain released after 23 years
-
Spirit Airlines asks woman to 'cover up'
-
7 arrested for lewd acts in Ruskin park
-
Teens in jeopardy: Dangerous trends
-
Portland Crashes
More Stories
-
Mystery surrounds death of disgraced doctorFeb. 6, 2017, 11:46 p.m.
-
Pet owners share concern over Bravecto medicationFeb. 7, 2017, 12:08 a.m.
-
5 reasons your credit score sucksFeb. 6, 2017, 7:45 p.m.