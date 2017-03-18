Tampa Bay Times Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Crowds rush officers responding to fight
-
Parents blame bullying after 11-year-old commits suicide
-
County proposal: Let homeless live in your back yard
-
EMT killed in NY
-
WATCH: Security guard shoot bank robbery suspect
-
Man represents Tampa in ways never imagined
-
Rescued dogs face long road to recovery
-
Dog owner wants answers after tragedy
-
Family of killed teen wants changes
-
Friends fret Palmetto woman's disappearance
More Stories
-
Missing St Pete WWII pilot finally coming homeMar 19, 2017, 12:32 a.m.
-
Gators dominate Virginia, advance to Sweet SixteenMar 19, 2017, 12:58 a.m.
-
Rock 'n Roll legend Chuck Berry dead at 90Mar 18, 2017, 5:58 p.m.