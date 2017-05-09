Tampa Bay Times Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two bodies found in van that plowed into water in Venice
-
Verify: Is the Blue Whale challenge responsible for hundreds of suicides?
-
Minivan drives off South Jetty in Venice
-
Spirit Airlines Lawsuit
-
Friends remember man killed at car show
-
Latest on Anclote fire
-
Witness describes scene where van drove into water
-
Vehicle water rescue in Venice
-
Shooting with a deputy in Tarpon Springs
-
People are falling for the Green Dot scam
More Stories
-
Aaron Hernandez conviction erased because he died…May. 9, 2017, 11:46 a.m.
-
Skimmer found on Bradenton gas pump for second time…May. 9, 2017, 9:52 a.m.
-
Passengers get rowdy at Florida airport after 9…May. 9, 2017, 4:23 a.m.