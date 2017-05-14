Tampa Bay Times Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
North Port fire continues to burn
-
Road rage on !-4
-
Alligator chases kayaker
-
Little girl rescues Cheeto, the seahorse
-
Police hope you can help them find two missing people
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
-
Flames burn area in North Port
-
Raw video: Road rage incident
-
Highway view of North Port fire
-
Security cameras crack crimes
More Stories
-
Arrest made after I-4 road rage caught on videoMay 14, 2017, 9:20 a.m.
-
Limited transit in Tampa Bay leaves some riders strugglingMay 14, 2017, 3:29 p.m.
-
Heroic K9 gets to go home after taking bullet for…May 14, 2017, 6:11 p.m.