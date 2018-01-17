Temperatures to tumble below freezing overnight across Tampa Bay

Temperatures across parts of Florida are forecast to drop below freezing late Wednesday into early Thursday, Jan. 18. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Winter's grip on Florida -- of all places! -- isn't letting go just yet.

A freeze warning goes into effect late Wednesday and lasts through the morning Thursday, Jan. 18. This includes much of Tampa Bay, where the air temperature could drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Farther north into Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties, the temperature is forecast to fall into the low to mid-20s.

Wind chill values across Tampa Bay are forecast to drop into the 20s late Wednesday into early Thursday, Jan. 18. (Photo: 10Weather)

Bottom line: it'll be cold everywhere, with wind chill values in the 20s.

