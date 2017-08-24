Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to Category 2 storm

Hurricane Harvey update as of 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

HOUSTON (AP) - Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

Harvey grew quickly Thursday from a tropical depression into a Category 1 hurricane. Early Friday, the center reported it's now at a Category 2.

5AM #HARVEY UPDATE: Storm remains a dangerous category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. Impacts already being felt in Texas. pic.twitter.com/WYre30I0Ih — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) August 25, 2017

Fueled by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm is projected to become a major Category 3 hurricane. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm" with landfall predicted late Friday or early Saturday between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay, a 30-mile (48-kilometer) stretch of coastline about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi.

Texas officials have been expressing concern that not as many people are evacuating compared with previous storms as Hurricane Harvey bears down on the state.

