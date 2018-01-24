Today: Test your severe weather plan during Florida's statewide tornado drill

A waterspout touches down over Lake Okeechobee July 9, 2007 in Okeechobee, Florida. The waterspout was formed by a passing rain storm that brought welcome rain to a region in the middle of a drought. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If a tornado warning were issued for your community, would you know how to respond?

Authorities hope you spend some time testing your severe weather plan -- or create one -- during today's Florida statewide tornado drill.

While most Floridians are used to hurricane season later in the year, the state historically has experienced tornadoes toward late winter and early spring.

Here's how the drill will work:

--Before the drill Wednesday, Jan. 24, begin thinking about plans and inform staff at work to review what's needed to act before a tornado.

--After 8 a.m., consider a tornado watch being in effect. During a real watch, tornadoes are possible; be prepared. What message will you communicate staff and where would you go if a tornado were coming?

--At 10 a.m., a mock tornado warning is in effect. During a real warning, a tornado is expected; take shelter! If you have a NOAA Weather Radio, you'll receive a test message.

--At 10:30 a.m., the watch and warning expire.

At the conclusion of the test, review and refine your plans.

