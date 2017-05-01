WTSP
Close

27 injured after aircraft hits strong turbulence

CBS , WTSP 1:05 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

BANGKOK -- Twenty-seven people were injured, several with suspected spinal damage, after an aircraft heading from Moscow to Bangkok hit strong turbulence.

The Russian Embassy in Bangkok said in a statement that Flight SU270 hit an air pocket Monday on its approach to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport, and that those injured aboard the Aeroflot Boeing 777-300 had not been wearing seat belts.

A Russian diplomat who asked to be identified as the embassy duty officer said 15 remained hospitalized, but none had life-threatening injuries.

According to a list issued by the embassy, the injured were all Russians ranging in age from about one to 69, except for three Thais.

Turbulence-related injuries are extraordinarily rare given that there are hundreds of millions of passengers a year, CBS News' correspondent Kris Van Cleave reported.

In 2016, 44 passengers and crew members suffered turbulence-related injuries that were sufficient enough to require reporting to the United States' Federal Aviation Administration. That figure marked a spike since the previous year, when 21 people were injured, but also a significant drop from 2009, when 107 crew members and passengers were injured during turbulence, the FAA reported.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WTSP

Man dragged off United flight settles with airline

WTSP

Delta to pay passengers up to nearly $10K to bump them

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories