United Airlines issues ground stop for domestic flights

The United Airlines terminal is viewed at Newark Liberty Airport on July 8, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: SPENCER PLATT, GETTY IMAGES)

United Airlines said on Sunday that it has “issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue.”

“We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get out customers to their final destinations,” the airline said in a statement, CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports. “We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.”

Sources told CBS News that the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System went down. The system is used for air-to-ground communications.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

