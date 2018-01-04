Winter weather cancels several flights from Tampa International Airport

Passenger jet airliner plane arriving or departing Tampa International Airport in Florida. (Photo: mokee81, Thinkstock)

TAMPA, Fla. – More than a dozen flights from Tampa International Airport are canceled due to winter storms on Thursday.

Several departing flights from TPA to cities on the East Coast are canceled. It includes flights to New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Newark, New Jersey.

Check your flight’s status: Click or tap here

“We're seeing lots of weather delays, particularly in the southeastern U.S. and Great Lakes area, and some cancellations to/from the Fla. Panhandle,” the airport tweeted Wednesday. “Check your flight status early and often!”

There are a few cancelations at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport too.

There aren't any cancelations or delays from the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport as of Thursday morning.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

We're seeing lots of weather delays, particularly in the southeastern U.S. and Great Lakes area, and some cancellations to/from the Fla. Panhandle. Check your flight status early and often! — Tampa Intl Airport (@FlyTPA) January 3, 2018

© 2018 WTSP-TV