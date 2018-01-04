WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Winter weather cancels several flights from Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport is already seeing several flights canceled to and from cities along the East Coast on Thursday morning.

Mark Bergin, WTSP 6:45 AM. EST January 04, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. – More than a dozen flights from Tampa International Airport are canceled due to winter storms on Thursday.

Several departing flights from TPA to cities on the East Coast are canceled. It includes flights to New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Newark, New Jersey.

Check your flight’s status: Click or tap here

“We're seeing lots of weather delays, particularly in the southeastern U.S. and Great Lakes area, and some cancellations to/from the Fla. Panhandle,” the airport tweeted Wednesday. “Check your flight status early and often!”

There are a few cancelations at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport too.

There aren't any cancelations or delays from the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport as of Thursday morning.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Staying cold: Sub-freezing wind chill values forecast for Tampa Bay

WTSP

10Weather Forecast: Cold, but the sun returns

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories