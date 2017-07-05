Tropical depression isn't expected to become tropical storm

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression isn't currently expected to become a tropical storm. (Photo: WTSP)

MIAMI (AP) - A new tropical depression is moving across the Atlantic but isn't expected to become a tropical storm.

The depression's maximum sustained winds early Thursday are near 30 mph (48 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says little change in strength is forecast and the depression isn't currently expected to become a tropical storm.

The depression is centered about 1,435 miles (2,309 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west-northwest near 16 mph (26 kph).

The depression doesn't currently pose a threat to land.

Tropical Depression Four developed last night and will likely remain a weak depression (if that) as it tracks across the Atlantic. #TD4 pic.twitter.com/V1OCDiaBNS — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) July 6, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press