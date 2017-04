Tropical Storm Arlene formed far out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Arlene formed far out in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday afternoon, the first one of hurricane season.

As of 5 p.m., the storm has 45 mph winds and is moving west-northwest at 25 mph. It is located at 37.7 N and 42.0 W.

The rare April storm is expected to dissipate on Friday.

The storm is 2,00 miles from Tampa.

