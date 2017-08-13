Tropical Storm Gert forms, no threat to land

Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic, but forecasters say it is no threat to land.
The storm is east of Florida and moving north-northwest at 10 mph with 40 mph winds.
It is expected to stay off shore, however.
