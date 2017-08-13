WTSP
Tropical Storm Gert forms, no threat to land

10News Staff , WTSP 4:44 PM. EDT August 13, 2017

Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic, but forecasters say it is no threat to land.

The storm is east of Florida and moving north-northwest at 10 mph with 40 mph winds.

It is expected to stay off shore, however.

 

 

