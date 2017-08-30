Tropical Storm Irma develops in Atlantic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla -- The ninth named storm has developed in the Eastern Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Irma is located a couple hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

At 11 a.m. sustained winds associated with Irma were estimated to be around 50 mph. The storm was moving west at 13 mph.

This one's WAAAY out there, but #Irma's one to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/e2VULq6tdK — Ashley Batey (@AshleyBatey) August 30, 2017

Tropical Storm #Irma has developed in the Eastern Atlantic. The storm currently has 50 mph winds and is moving west at 13 mph. pic.twitter.com/kdmdVEWmGZ — Grant Gilmore (@grant_gilmore) August 30, 2017

The storm is expected to continue to gradually strengthen as it heads west across the Atlantic over the next week. By Friday morning the storm is expected to become a category one hurricane with wind speeds of 75 mph.

At this point, it is too far out to determine whether or not it will have an impact on the U.S., but it is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Forecast models agree that the storm will be located within a few hundred miles to the northeast of the Caribbean by early next week.

