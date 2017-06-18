Tropical Storm Warning issued for Barbados

5 p.m. June 18

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Barbados after a disturbance was elevated to a potential tropical cyclone today.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is about 815 miles of the Windward Island with maximum winds of 35 mph. It is moving west at 23 mph.

The storm warning covers Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The National Hurricane Center says the disturbance is expected to become Tropical Storm Bret on Monday.

