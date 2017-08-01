Tropical Storm Emily produces 80-mph tornado, rated EF-0

An EF-0 tornado is confirmed with the landfall of Tropical Storm Emily on Monday, July 31. (Photo: 10Weather)

BRADENTON, FLA. - Every land-falling tropical cyclone carries a tornado risk, and forecasters confirm Emily was no exception.

An EF-0 tornado, with an estimated peak wind of 80 mph, is confirmed to have caused damage Monday, July 31, according to a National Weather Service storm report.

The weak tornado was about the width of a football field, starting to cause damage around 10:55 a.m. in the area of 9th Avenue and 99th Street NW. Several trees and branches were brought down as it moved along the north-south 99th Street.

It dissipated no more than three minutes later.

Forecasters say the tornado destroyed several greenhouses, toppled a wall and damaged two barns.

The damage estimate is pegged at $96,000.

The remnants of Emily continue to move north-northeast into the Atlantic Ocean, away from the United States.

