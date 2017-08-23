Harvey's back: Hurricane watch posted for parts of Texas coast

Tropical Depression Harvey could become a hurricane before it reaches the U.S. as early as Friday, Aug. 25. (Photo: 10Weather)

TEXAS -- Harvey is back.

Once a tropical storm, Harvey weakened into a mess of heavy rain and disturbed weather before reaching the the Yucatán Peninsula. It since has re-emerged over the Gulf of Mexico and re-strengthened to a tropical depression.

The 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, National Hurricane Center advisory pegs the storm at 35 mph, moving northwest at 9 mph. Harvey is about 475 miles southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas.

Its minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

Tropical Depression Harvey could become a hurricane before it reaches the U.S. as early as Friday, Aug. 25. (Photo: 10Weather)

Meteorologists forecast Harvey to possibly become a hurricane by late Friday before it makes landfall -- that could be along the U.S. coast. A hurricane watch is in effect from about Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, Texas.

A tropical storm watch also is in effect from Boca De Catan, Mexico, to Port Mansfield and north of San Luis Pass to High Island.

Although the storm poses no threat to Florida, heavy rain and storm surge is a real concern for Texas.

