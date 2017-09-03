Irma remains Category 3 hurricane, impact on Florida uncertain

Irma remained a major, Category 3 hurricane as of 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Irma continues to move across the Atlantic as a major, Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph.

As of the 5 a.m. Monday, the storm was moving west-southwest at 14 mph and was located roughly 625 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the northwestern Caribbean.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for much of the eastern Caribbean Islands, including Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis Saba, St. Eustatius, Sint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy.

Impacts in the Leeward Islands are expected to arrive as soon as Tuesday as the storm is forecast to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. As the storm approaches, the northeastern Caribbean winds are forecast to be as high as 140 mph near the center of the storm.

As of Monday morning, the storm was relatively small with hurricane force winds extending out only about 30 miles. That said, the storm is expected to grow through the week.

By Saturday, the storm is forecast to be located in-between Cuba and Bahamas as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph.

Beyond this point, there exists a fair amount of uncertainty in where the storm will track, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A turn to the north is expected, but the timing is still unknown. An impact on the Florida Peninsula is possible.

Continue to check back for the latest forecast as new updates will continue to come out daily.

