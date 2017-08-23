National Hurricane Center: Harvey to strengthen, dump heavy rain on Texas

Hurricane warnings are up for parts of the Texas coast as Tropical Storm Harvey approaches. Forecasters expect it to strengthen to a hurricane by Friday, Aug. 25, and dump heavy rain. (Photo: 10Weather)

TEXAS -- Harvey has its sights set on the Texas coast and that could prove devastating for many communities.

The latest rainfall forecast from NOAA's Weather Prediction Center paints an area of rain in excess of 15 inches for many areas, including Houston and locations just north of Corpus Christi.

Although rainfall amounts have yet to verify -- of course, the storm has yet to make landfall -- computer models are honing in on this area to receive the heaviest rain. Some changes are possible, so keep checking the latest forecast.

At least 15 inches of rain could fall along the Texas coast because of Harvey. (Photo: Weather Prediction Center)

Why such a high amount? For tropical cyclones to flourish, at the very least, water temperatures need to be at least 80 degrees. Harvey will be moving over an area of temperatures nearing 90 degrees, and that creates a high evaporation rate.

Ultimately, all that water must come down and fall as rain.

Track the tropics: Download the 10News app

More: CHECKLIST: Your hurricane season supply kit

The 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, advisory from the National Hurricane Center pegs Harvey as a 45 mph tropical storm. It's moving north at 10 mph and is about 370 miles southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas.

The minimum central pressure found by NOAA's Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is down to 995 mb.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Matagorda. In addition, a tropical storm warning is in effect for Matagorda to High Island and Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande.

Photos: Harvey forecast to strengthen, dump heavy rain on Texas

KHOU-TV reports Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 30 counties in anticipation of Harvey making landfall.

Tropical Storm Harvey won't have any immediate impacts on Tampa Bay's weather, but heavy thunderstorms are possible as a disturbance hangs over south Florida.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV