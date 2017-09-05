WTSP
Close

Tropical Storm Jose forms to the east of Irma

Associated Press , WTSP 11:57 AM. EDT September 05, 2017

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -  Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the open Atlantic far from land.

Jose is located to the east of Hurricane Irma, which is a powerful and dangerous storm heading toward Antigua and perhaps the U.S.

Jose is the 10th tropical storm of the season. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and is about 1,505 miles (2,420 kilometers) east of the Lesser Antilles.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

National Hurricane Center: Irma an extremely dangerous, 180-mph Category 5 storm

WTSP

How to prepare pets for Hurricane Irma

WTSP

Ahead of Hurricane Irma, free sandbags available for Tampa Bay residents

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories