VIDEO | Car slams into back of tow truck on on snow-covered freeway

DETROIT, Mich. -- The video is wild, and should serve as a reminder to slow down when weather conditions are less than favorable.

Michigan State Police released the video showing a car slam into a tow truck in Detroit on Wednesday. The tow truck driver ran into traffic to avoid being hit!

When you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, slow down or move over. And if there’s bad weather, be extra careful on the roads.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV