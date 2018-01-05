WTSP
WATCH | Dog pulls sled up snow-covered hill before jumping on for the ride

This dog LOVES the snow...and rode down this snow-covered hill around 50 times!

10News Staff , WTSP 11:14 AM. EST January 05, 2018

You’ve heard of a dogsled before, right?  Well…maybe not like this one.

Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted video that social media has fallen in love with.  The post shows her Australian Shepherd  “Secret” pulling a sled up a snow-covered hill and then sliding right down! 

According to the post, Secret went down the hill about 50 times!

