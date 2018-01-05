WATCH | Dog pulls sled up snow-covered hill before jumping on for the ride

You’ve heard of a dogsled before, right? Well…maybe not like this one.

Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted video that social media has fallen in love with. The post shows her Australian Shepherd “Secret” pulling a sled up a snow-covered hill and then sliding right down!

According to the post, Secret went down the hill about 50 times!

