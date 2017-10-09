What's a king tide? Tampa Bay sees higher than normal water levels

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- There's one type of tide that rules them all, raising Tampa Bay's water levels beyond what typically is considered normal.
A so-called king tide event is ongoing. It's not an abnormal phenomenon -- king tides happen a couple times a year -- but it's noticeable when it happens, resulting in water inching past the shoreline and causing minor flooding in low-lying areas.
The particular, predictable alignment of the Earth, moon and sun create an even greater "pull" on the planet, resulting in a higher water level.
Take St. Petersburg, for example: the city averages just under a 3-foot high tide. Since Thursday, high tides have averaged in excess of 3 feet and occasionally pushed closer to 4 feet, according to preliminary data from the National Ocean Service.
Elevated water levels are forecast during the next several days.
A south wind from Hurricane Nate exacerbated the tide during the weekend as more water was forced to pile along the coast.
10News' Rob Finnerty came across at least a foot or two of water on land near the Don CeSar. Carolyn Yovan recently moved near the famous hotel, not expecting such water levels outside of a tropical system.
"To not even have a storm and just walk outside and see that this is tide and repercussions from a tropical storm in the gulf is kind of disarming," Yovan said.
There is concern among scientists that king tides -- again, a natural occurrence -- only will worsen in the years ahead because of sea-level rise. Areas not typically susceptible to higher water levels could experience flooding for the first time.
