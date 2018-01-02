Winter storm warning for parts of north Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Snow flakes are still a possibility later Wednesday in the Jacksonville area. However, the primary concern is for Wednesday morning as bridges become icy with freezing rain.

Ice on bridges and heavy enough to cause power outages is in the forecast for those north and west of Duval County. Snow on Wednesday may pile up to as much as 4" up toward Waycross.

Here in Tampa, expect highs to only top out in the 50s through the work week, with some spots flirting with freezing temperatures in the mornings.

Showers will be possible, with a possible wintry mix just North of the Tampa Bay region. We'll see this pattern let up early next week and return to 70s by Monday.

