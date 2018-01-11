Weather Alerts
Weather Alerts
Dense Fog Advisory
- Hillsborough County, Florida
Dense Fog Advisory
- Hardee County, Florida
Dense Fog Advisory
- Highlands County, Florida
Dense Fog Advisory
- Manatee County, Florida
Dense Fog Advisory
- Polk County, Florida
Dense Fog Advisory
- Pinellas County, Florida
Dense Fog Advisory
- Sarasota County, Florida
Your Take
  • Missouri woman completes college finals while in labor

    Missouri woman completes college finals while in labor
  • Daredevil 'rooftopper' falls to his death from 62-story building

    Daredevil 'rooftopper' falls to his death from 62-story building
RIGHT NOW WEATHER
Tampa, FL
10 AM
68°
4 PM
76°
10 PM
66°
4 AM
65°
10 Weather on Twitter