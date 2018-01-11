Weather Alerts

FLZ050-052-056-057-061-151-155-160-162-165-251-255-260-262-265- 111500- /O.NEW.KTBW.FG.Y.0001.180111T1015Z-180111T1500Z/ Pinellas-Polk-Hardee-Highlands-DeSoto-Coastal Hillsborough- Coastal Manatee-Coastal Sarasota-Coastal Charlotte-Coastal Lee- Inland Hillsborough-Inland Manatee-Inland Sarasota- Inland Charlotte-Inland Lee- Including the cities of St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Lakeland, Winter Haven, Wauchula, Bowling Green, Zolfo Springs, Sebring, Avon Park, Placid Lakes, Arcadia, Tampa, Apollo Beach, Westchase, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, Venice, Sarasota, Englewood, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Cape Coral, Captiva, Sanibel, Brandon, Plant City, Sun City Center, Parrish, Lakewood Ranch, Myakka City, North Port, Babcock Ranch, Fort Myers, and Lehigh Acres 515 AM EST Thu Jan 11 2018 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Area - Ruskin FL has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM EST this morning. * VISIBILITY...One quarter mile or less. * IMPACTS...Motorists should drive with extreme caution. Slow down where visibilities are reduced, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$