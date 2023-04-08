x
'The Perfect Gift': Just turned 18-year-old wins $1M after grandma gives him scratcher

His grandmother had bought a "The Perfect Gift!" lottery ticket from Oasis Market in Turlock and gave it to him before he went out on a fishing trip.
Credit: California Lottery

TURLOCK, Calif. — Just turned 18-years-old Kaleb Heng won $1 million after being gifted a California scratchers ticket.

“I’m pretty stoked! I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” said Heng. 

His grandmother had bought a $10 "The Perfect Gift!" scratchers ticket from Oasis Market in Turlock and gave it to him before he went out on a fishing trip, according to the California Lottery.

“My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it. We had to pull over. It was a million dollars and I didn’t even have an ID yet,” said Heng.

Credit: California Lottery

The first-time lottery player — and winner — says that was the only problem with being so young and winning.

“We turned around and went home because I had to get an ID before I could even claim the ticket," said Heng.

The teen says he plans on using the money for college and investing in his future, according to the California Lottery.

