After a pandemic pause, it's time to get back out into the great outdoors! You can find all the gear you need at this weekend's expo in Lakeland.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The 2021 Open Season Sportsman's Expo is back in Florida this weekend. It's set up at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland July 23-25. After having to skip the expo last year because of the pandemic, organizers are expanding their offerings.

Whether you're into hiking or hunting, you can find the equipment you need to safely enjoy your hobby. There are seminars with industry professionals and meet-and-greets to get your questions answered. You can also try out the arrow or gun range, or enter the trophy contest.