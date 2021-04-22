LAKELAND, Fla. — The 2021 Open Season Sportsman's Expo is back in Florida this weekend. It's set up at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland July 23-25. After having to skip the expo last year because of the pandemic, organizers are expanding their offerings.
Whether you're into hiking or hunting, you can find the equipment you need to safely enjoy your hobby. There are seminars with industry professionals and meet-and-greets to get your questions answered. You can also try out the arrow or gun range, or enter the trophy contest.
This interactive map can help you plan your visit. You can buy a single or 2-day ticket. Prices start at $5 for teenagers and $12 for adults. There is also a family package and special deals for military members. Children under 12 can get in for free, but still need a ticket. You can get one at the door or online.