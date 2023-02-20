2023 Pasco County Fair: What you need to know about tickets, rides and more

From a list of rides, live music and shows – there's something for friends, families and couples to enjoy from Feb. 20-26.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone that didn't get to make it out to the Florida State Fair this year – don't worry, you can go out to the Pasco County Fair!

With fairs in Dade City dating back to 1915, a 40-acre location along State Road 52 is the home of the annual Pasco County Fair.

From a list of rides, live music and shows – there's something for friends, families and couples to enjoy from Feb. 20-26.

Here's a breakdown of everything to know about the 2023 Pasco County Fair.

Tickets 🎟️

Adults: $10

Children (ages 6-12): $5

Ages 5 and under: Free

Click here to check out family packages and to buy tickets.

Hours 🕒

Monday, Feb. 20: 3-11 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 21-23: 4-11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24: 4 p.m. until midnight

Saturday, Feb. 25: 10 a.m. until midnight

Sunday, Fev. 26: Noon until 8 p.m.

Location 📍

The Pasco County Fair is located on the Pasco County Fairgrounds at 36722 SR 52, Dade City, FL.

Attractions 🎡

From rides that swing you around, spin you around or throw you around – there's something to look forward to for all age groups.

Fair-goers can look forward to the Air Flyer, Frog Hopper, Grand Carousel, Ring of Fire, Sea Ray, The Beast, Zero Gravity and of course – the Giant Wheel.

For a full list of all the rides to check out at the fair, click here.

Entertainment & Music 🎤

From live music to shows for all ages, the Pasco County Fair has 6 days jam-packed with things to do, including:

Hog Diggity Dog

Lew-E's Comedy Circus

Henry Rivera – Magic & Illusions Show

Kenny Ahern - Physical Comic

Pirate Man Dan

Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist Show

The Rowdy Rooster Roadster

Richard Holmberg - Flying Debris Show

The Plant Guy

Purgatory Ironworks

HOT GLASS - Glass Blowing Demonstration

The Fun Connection - Strolling & Living Statue

ROBINSON'S RACING PIGS

Fritzy Bros. One-Man Circus

Florida Ag Experience

Rockland Road Band: Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Little Roy & Lizzy Show: Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Down East Boys - Gospel Music Night: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

The Hysongs - Gospel Music Night: Thursday, Feb. 23.

Clog Jam 23: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Parking 🅿️

Parking for the Pasco County Fair is free.

Restrooms 🚻

Bathrooms can be found in Dan Cannon Auditorium & Adjacent to Higgins Hall, outside of the Albert A. Barthle Livestock Pavilion and Adjacent to the Greenhouse located in the back of the fairgrounds.

Anyone interested in seeing a map of the fairground can find one here.