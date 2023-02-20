2023 Pasco County Fair: What you need to know about tickets, rides and more

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — For anyone that didn't get to make it out to the Florida State Fair this year – don't worry, you can go out to the Pasco County Fair!
With fairs in Dade City dating back to 1915, a 40-acre location along State Road 52 is the home of the annual Pasco County Fair.
From a list of rides, live music and shows – there's something for friends, families and couples to enjoy from Feb. 20-26.
Here's a breakdown of everything to know about the 2023 Pasco County Fair.
Tickets 🎟️
Adults: $10
Children (ages 6-12): $5
Ages 5 and under: Free
Click here to check out family packages and to buy tickets.
Hours 🕒
Monday, Feb. 20: 3-11 p.m.
Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 21-23: 4-11 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24: 4 p.m. until midnight
Saturday, Feb. 25: 10 a.m. until midnight
Sunday, Fev. 26: Noon until 8 p.m.
Location 📍
The Pasco County Fair is located on the Pasco County Fairgrounds at 36722 SR 52, Dade City, FL.
Attractions 🎡
From rides that swing you around, spin you around or throw you around – there's something to look forward to for all age groups.
Fair-goers can look forward to the Air Flyer, Frog Hopper, Grand Carousel, Ring of Fire, Sea Ray, The Beast, Zero Gravity and of course – the Giant Wheel.
For a full list of all the rides to check out at the fair, click here.
Entertainment & Music 🎤
From live music to shows for all ages, the Pasco County Fair has 6 days jam-packed with things to do, including:
- Hog Diggity Dog
- Lew-E's Comedy Circus
- Henry Rivera – Magic & Illusions Show
- Kenny Ahern - Physical Comic
- Pirate Man Dan
- Brad Matchett Comedy Hypnotist Show
- The Rowdy Rooster Roadster
- Richard Holmberg - Flying Debris Show
- The Plant Guy
- Purgatory Ironworks
- HOT GLASS - Glass Blowing Demonstration
- The Fun Connection - Strolling & Living Statue
- ROBINSON'S RACING PIGS
- Fritzy Bros. One-Man Circus
- Florida Ag Experience
- Rockland Road Band: Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
- Little Roy & Lizzy Show: Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
- Down East Boys - Gospel Music Night: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.
- The Hysongs - Gospel Music Night: Thursday, Feb. 23.
- Clog Jam 23: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Parking 🅿️
Parking for the Pasco County Fair is free.
Restrooms 🚻
Bathrooms can be found in Dan Cannon Auditorium & Adjacent to Higgins Hall, outside of the Albert A. Barthle Livestock Pavilion and Adjacent to the Greenhouse located in the back of the fairgrounds.
Anyone interested in seeing a map of the fairground can find one here.
There will also be ATMs on the fairgrounds along with a lost & found location and diaper changing facilities. Click here to read more information about that.